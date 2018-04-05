FCS’ West, Pitzer no-hit Hendersonville Christian in DH

Kyleigh Pitzer matched that performance in the second game, also with eight punchouts, in a 20-0 triumph.

Twelve Lady Commanders scored in the first inning of the opener as they scored in all three innings and finished with 14 hits.

Sydney McCormick drove in seven runs on three hits while Hannah Alexander and Elizabeth Miller each had two RBI. Brooke Jones and Anna Taylor also totaled three hits apiece as Friendship finished with 14.

Nineteen Lady Commanders scored in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap in which Friendship was the home team.

Pitzer produced three of Friendship’s eight hits and drove in two runs. Jones and McCormick each knocked in three runs.