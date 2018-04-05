logo

Friendship Christian softball

FCS’ West, Pitzer no-hit Hendersonville Christian in DH

Staff Reports • Apr 5, 2018 at 5:14 PM

HENDERSONVILLE — Kennedy West threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts for Friendship Christian in an 18-0 win over Hendersonville Christian in the first game of a Middle Region District 2-A double header at Drakes Creek Park North on Thursday.

Kyleigh Pitzer matched that performance in the second game, also with eight punchouts, in a 20-0 triumph.

Twelve Lady Commanders scored in the first inning of the opener as they scored in all three innings and finished with 14 hits.

Sydney McCormick drove in seven runs on three hits while Hannah Alexander and Elizabeth Miller each had two RBI. Brooke Jones and Anna Taylor also totaled three hits apiece as Friendship finished with 14.

Nineteen Lady Commanders scored in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap in which Friendship was the home team.

Pitzer produced three of Friendship’s eight hits and drove in two runs. Jones and McCormick each knocked in three runs.

