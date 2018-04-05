Lady Wildcats hammer Hendersonville

The Lady Wildcats scored a first-inning touchdown for a 7-0 lead, with all of the runs coming with two out. Alaina Morris dropped a single to center field to score the first run. Barnett’s ground single down the third-base line makes it 3-0. Successive singles by Grayce Guethlein, Kinsley Blackfox and Shelby Moore opens the margin to 5-0 before Sydnee Richetto’s double to left knocks in the inning’s final two tallies.

Hendersonville turns a single and two wild pitches into a run.

Kaylee Richetto doubled to right in the Central second and scored on Barnett’s fielder’s choice. Guethlein’s groundout scored Morgan Stokes, who had been hit by a pitch. Blackfox’s liner to center made it 10-1.

Sydnee Richetto doubled to center in the third and scored when Kenzie Meador’s ground single was bobbled.

Central finished with 13 hits, including two each by the Richetto sisters, Blackfox and Moore. Blackfox and Sydnee Richetto each racked up two RBI.

Freshman Cassidy Davis held Hendersonville to two hits for the win as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 8-8 for the season.

Central will make its annual trip to Huntsville, Ala., for the Bob Jones Tournament this weekend.