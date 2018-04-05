Moss drives in seven as Watertown roars to 23-3 win

Jada Moss drove in seven runs on a homer, double and single. Emma Edwards singled twice and doubled, Ashlea Dickens singled twice and Brittni Allison once as each knocked in three scores. Madi Reeder doubled and singled while Aaron Cherry doubled as both drove in two runs.

The Tigerettes totaled 17 hits, including three each from Moss, Edwards, Reeder and leadoff batter Abby Cooper. Dickens delivered two hits.

Alicia House pitched three innings, allowing four hits, for the win. Zoe Baskin threw the fourth.