Oakley struck out six as the Lady Commanders climbed to 9-3 for the season.

Lauren Ritter had two Friendship hits while Kyndal Pitzer, Landry West, Destiny Henderson and Josephine McAfee each had a hit and a run batted in. Oakley, Izzie Tune and Emily Richerson also hit safely while Makaylee Montgomery scored a run.

Friendship will travel to Nashville Catholic on Friday.