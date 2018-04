Each team scored in the first inning.

Kristen Smith allowed two runs on four hits while striking out nine as the Lady Commander climbed to 9-3 for the season going into a Wednesday game at Davidson Academy.

Landry West and Cloe Smith each drove in two runs on a hit. Alyson Stallworth had a hit as she, Kennedy Scharfman, Emily Richerson, Deshea Oakley and Emmy Pitt each drove in a run while Kyndal Pitzer singled.