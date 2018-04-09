Fuller fires 3-hitter in Lebanon win

Five Lady Devils each had two of Lebanon’s 11 hits as LHS improved to 12-8 for the season and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Morgan Jones had RBI singles in the first and fourth innings. Bailey Lasater had two singles as she and Brizeida Chavez had RBI hits in the seventh, the only time Lebanon scored more than once. One of Briana Nagelhout’s singles drove in a third-inning run. Madi Kimble and Aaryn Grace Lester each had two singles and Anna Bennett one.

Sophomore Addison Fuller fired a complete-game three-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Lebanon will return to Sumner County on Tuesday when the Lady Devils venture to Drakes Creek Park to take on Hendersonville. The junior varsity will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity to get under way around 6:30.

Also, the Lady Devils will travel to Wilson Central on Thursday (flipped from earlier this season when the Lady Wildcats came to LHS). Lebanon will be at Mt. Juliet on Friday (moved up from Saturday after having been rescheduled from a couple of weeks ago).