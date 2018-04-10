Eighth-inning home run lifts Beech past Central 6-3

The Lady Wildcats led 3-2 going into the top of the seventh when, after Carly Sperlich led off with a double, Kaylor Chaffin hit an infield blooper which fell for an RBI infield single to bring Beech into a tie.

Natalie Lankster’s home run staked Beech to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Central stormed to a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second after Morgan Stokes was hit by a pitch and moved station to station on singles by Alaina Morris and Julia Barnett to load the bases. Kinsley Blackfox grounded out to third to tie the score. Shelby Moore dropped a two-run single to center field for the lead.

Two errors sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt and a single brought Beech to within 3-2 in the fourth.

Kaylee Richetto took the loss with two earned runs and three walks while striking out seven in eight innings as Central slipped to 8-9 for the season.

Wilson Central will play host to Lebanon at 6 p.m. Thursday. The junior-varsity game will get under way at 4:30.