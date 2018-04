Mackenzie McDonald broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI single. Taelor Chang and Lily Beth Waddle homered in the fifth as both finished with two of Southside’s eight hits. Sarah Kizer doubled to give Southside a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Tigerettes tied the score with a run in the bottom of the first and got their final two tallies in the fifth, finishing with two hits off Parker Herrin in the five-inning game.