Lasater powers Lebanon past Central 4-2

Lasater hit a two-run homer in the second inning and singled home Lebanon’s final run in the fourth as the Lady Devils improved to 14-8 for the season and 6-0 in the district.

Madi Kimble singled home Morgan Jones with Lebanon’s other run in the third off Kaylee Richetto, who allowed eight hits and walked five in seven innings.

Lebanon senior Carlie Fox also went the distance in the circle with six hits and one walk allowed. She gave up an RBI single to Kinsley Blackfox in the second inning and a home run to center field to Julia Barnett in the fourth.

Casey Fox, Carlie’s freshman sister, and Addie Grace Porter each singled twice while Brianna Nagelhout notched one hit.

Central freshman Sydnee Richetto doubled while big sister Kaylee singled twice. Barnett also banged out a single.

Both teams flashed the leather in the field as Central turned three double plays and Lebanon two.

Lebanon will travel to Mt. Juliet on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. battle for the district lead. The junior-varsity game will begin at 5.

Mt. Juliet improved to 5-1 in the district with a 4-1 home win over Portland. Alyssa Costley surrendered five hits over seven innings.

Wilson Central will play in the Ravenwood Raptor Classic this weekend, starting with a 5 p.m. game against Franklin on Friday, followed by another game at 7.