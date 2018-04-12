Watertown run-rules Smith County

The Tigerettes made the most of 13 hits while Zoe Baskin worked around 10 Smith County hits.

Ridge Morgan homered, doubled and singled while Ashlea Dickens doubled and singled as each drove in three runs. Baskin doubled and singled while McKenna George singled twice as both knocked in two scores. Abby Cooper also cracked a double.

The teams traded first-inning runs. Watertown took a 2-1 lead in the second and went in front for good with two in the bottom of the third after Smith County climbed into a 2-2 tie in the top of the frame.