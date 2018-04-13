Central’s Stokes signs with Illinois juco

Wilson Central senior first baseman Morgan Stokes signs to play softball for Shawnee Community College of Ullin, Ill., on Friday. Seated with her are (from left) sister Sara, parents Kisha and David and brother Dylan Stokes and grandmother Lynn Frey. Standing are WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis, coach Mitchell (no first name available), Lady Wildcat assistant coaches Leigh McCutcheon and Caroline Simpson, head coach Melissa Weiland, Shawnee assistants Carl W. Johnson and Chris Luna, head coach Terry Amis and grandfather Doug Frey.