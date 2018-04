Dickerson allowed two hits while striking out 11 in five innings.

Emma Kate Bass drove in three runs on as many hits while Dickerson, Savannah Bone and Jaina Drennon each knocked in two scores.

Callie Buhler also banged out three hits while Dickerson and Drennon each had two as Tuckers finished with 10 safeties.

Tuckers Crossroads will play host to DeKalb West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.