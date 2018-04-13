logo

Southside softball

Southside’s Herrin perfect vs. Friendship

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 8:04 PM

Parker Herrin pitched a three-inning perfect game for Southside in a 15-0 win at Friendship Christian on Friday.

Herrin struck out three while her offense was putting together nine hits.

Lily Beth Waddle drove in five runs while going 3-for-3, including a pair of doubles. She, Abby Hall and Mackenzie McDonald each had multiple hits for the Lady Saints.

