Pikeville completes comeback for series sweep

Cumberland (28-17, 6-12 Mid-South) went three up and three down to start the first inning but the University of Pikeville (22-14, 6-8) responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Lee Collier singled up the middle and Kitty Raymond reached no a fielding error and Collier advanced to second. Raymond stole second and Collier stole third and on the overthrown ball Collier scored home for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth Alexa Snyder came in to pitch for Morgan Arndt and Jordan Gentry doubled to center field. Collier’s sac bunt moved Gentry to third and Raymond’s RBI single to center field drove in Gentry to put the Bears up 2-0.

Cumberland recorded just three hits on the day, a piece from Tawnee Hegre, Kayala Hoppenjans and Taylor Woodring. Arndt took the loss, allowing one run, which was unearned, on three hits and striking out one in five innings. Snyder allowed one run, on two hits in one inning for the squad.

In the second game of the day Megan Claypoole doubled to left center and Haley Osborne’s sac bunt moved her to third. Emme Barker’s ground out to second base allowed Claypoole to score on the play.

The University of Pikeville tacked on one more run in the third inning, with a singled through the left side by Collier to start the Bears off. Raymond then grounded out to the shortstop and Collier was out unassisted by Graham for a double play. Chandler Kelly’s solo homer to left field put the Bears up, 2-0.

Cumberland seemed to find their way in the top of the fourth with a single through the left side by Kayley Caplinger. Caplinger then advanced on a wild pitch and Brigid Antonelli drew a walk for runners at first and second. Tawnee Hegre then reached on a fielder’s choice as Antonelli was thrown out going to second. With runners at first and third Courtney Miles’ three-run homer to left field put the squad ahead, 3-2.

The Bears responded with a run in the bottom of the inning as Osborne singled to left field and Barker’s sac bunt advanced Osborne to second. Hannah Absher then grounded out to the pitcher moving Osborne to third and Gentry’s double down the left line brought Osborne home to tie the game at three.

Paola Del Valle singled to left center and pinch hitter Paige Robinson then struck out swinging for the first out in the fifth inning. Del Valle advanced on a wild pitch and Tyra Graham’s double down the left-field line plated Del Valle to pull Cumberland ahead once again, 4-3.

A two-run fifth inning for the Bears secured the win for the home team, with Raymond drawing a walk and Kelly’s triple to center field scoring Raymond home. White’s RBI single to right field brought in Kelly for a 5-4 victory.

Cumberland’s Miles collected one run, one hit and three RBIs and Del Valle added one run and one hit. Kaitlin Kralj took the loss, allowing three hits and two runs in two innings of work.

Claypoole picked up the victory, pitching five innings for the Bears and allowing four runs, five hits and striking out five. Hannah Skaggs got the save, allowing just two hits in two innings.

Cumberland will travel to Columbia, Ky., to take on Lindsey Wilson on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.