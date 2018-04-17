Fox sisters lead Lebanon past Gallatin

Fox hit a two-run double in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third.

Carlie Fox pitched five innings for the win. She allowed three hits while striking out five before Brianna Nagelhout tossed the final two frames, surrendering Gallatin’s runs in the sixth, as Lebanon returned to first place in District 9-AAA at 7-1 and climbed to 15-9 for the season.

Anna Bennett homered in the fifth and Madi Kimble doubled. Bennet banged out two singles and Kimble, Casey Fox and Bailey Lasater one each.

Lebanon will play host to Portland at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The junior varsity will play at 4:30.