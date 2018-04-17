West punches out 12 as Friendship knocks off Nashville Christian 8-3

The visiting Lady Eagles jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Friendship matched the scores in the bottom half. Three Lady Commanders crossed the plate in the second. After Nashville Christian closed the margin to 5-3 in the fourth, FCS finished off NCS with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

West scattered five hits while striking out 12 in a seven-inning complete game.

Sydney McCormick and Bayley West each drove in two runs for Friendship. McCormick collected two of the Lady Commanders’ seven hits.