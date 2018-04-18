LGSA season-opening results

8-UNDER

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 15, Spiral Systems 14 (two extra innings)

Emma Broomfield doubled as she and Nora Rogers singled twice and tripled for Ryan Stephens. Waverly Head and Payln Stephens each had four singles; Tatum Estes, Makenna Guy, Ayla Reeves and McKenzie Jo Thompson two apiece and Ayannah Coffey one.

Delaney Vaughn doubled three times and homered for Spiral Systems while Addison Lattimore tripled and doubled. Adalynn Morris doubled twice and singled. Olivia Fry and Kassie Martel each singled twice and Avalyn Broach and Madelyn Patton once as they and Ealyn Burton doubled. Raelynn Ashley singled.

CedarStone 8, Drip Dry Plumbing 7

Halle Bond tripled and singled for CedarStone. Carlie Maynard singled twice and Ella Byrnes, Hadley Hays and Makenna Lee once each as all four doubled. Bella Bornot, Cami Dockins and Addison Haston each had two singles.

Labrieon Kirkendoll singled and hit a grand slam home run for Drip Dry while Nataliyah Dowell, Dailey Rae Hight, Kyleeyah Jennings, Anniston Smith and Jadan Warmath each singled twice and Jalacia Anter and Hayden Thompson once apiece.

Journey’s 13, Holt Plumbing 9

Madelyn Kemp homered, tripled and singled for Journey’s while Adollne Lalka-Hill had two doubles and two singles. Aryanna McCarver singled twice and Katelynn Hopper once as both doubled. Marlie Beaty finished with four singles, Emma Kate Hunter three; Coraline Ash, Kymree Ferguson, Molly Followill and Kinsley Schwend two each and Mercedeez Marsh and Alivia Weir one apiece.

Lexi Simpson singled twice and homered for Holt while Cassi Hayes doubled twice. Kloe Kamm and Emma Kellow each singled twice and Lillian Fulton once as they and Brooklyn Copas doubled. Ja’ziyah Jackson and Tatum Thompson each singled twice and Ja’myah Jackson and Landry Orr once apiece.

6-UNDER

Hawk Specialty 8, Adams Lawn Care 2

Jada James doubled as she, Harper Hall and Kendra Pritchard homered for Hawk while Paisleigh Guy tripled and singled. Airyn Harris singled as she, Kaydence Bates, Isabelle Goad-Hodge, Anna Kate Potter and Essie Mae Shehane doubled.

Lillie Plotts singled twice and Isabella Nieves, Mallory Evetts, Lillianna Hamilton, London Langford, Miley Norman, Allie Pominville, Jaylin Reasonover and Stella Scott once each for Adams.

PEE WEE

Smile Gallery vs. Anything Construction

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay, Brylee Sellars and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.

Hannah Elmore, Kennedi Fussell, Ellah Hatter, Mercy Marsh, Henley Simmons and Lillie Anne Wright each singled twice and Lyla Mae Craighead and Gracie Nixon once apiece for Anything.