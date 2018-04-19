Lebanon run-rules Station Camp 11-1

The Lady Devils scored four times in the first inning and six in the fifth as they improved to 17-9 for the season and a league-leading 9-1 in District 9-AAA.

Carlie Fox fired a complete-game three-hitter with a walk and three strikeouts, allowing only a fifth-inning run.

Brianna Nagelhout had three of Lebanon’s nine hits, including an RBI double down the left-field line to get the scoring started in the first inning. She later singled twice. Morgan Jones, who also singled twice and doubled in the Lady Devils’ second-inning score, followed Nagelhout’s double with an RBI single.

Aaryn Grace Lester, moving from the No. 9 spot to leadoff with Anna Bennett sidelined with a tweaked knee sustained in the first inning Wednesday against Portland, hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning. Madi Kimble followed with a walk-off single off the top of the left-field fence to give Lebanon a 10-run lead. Freshman Casey Fox also singled.

Lebanon will visit Portland on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. varsity game. The junior-varsity contest will follow.

Macon County wears out Watertown

LAFAYETTE — Macon County scored in all five at-bats to run-rule visiting Watertown 11-1 Thursday.

Watertown scored in the top of the fifth inning as Ridge Morgan drove in Aaron Cherry.

But Macon County already led 7-0 and added four more in the bottom half to end the game with 13 hits against Zoe Baskin. Due to five Watertown errors, only five of the runs were earned.

Jada Moss singled twice while Cherry doubled as Watertown finished with five hits.