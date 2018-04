After spotting the Lady Aviators a run in the top of the first inning, Southside got two in the bottom half, seven in the second and ended the game with 10 in the third as the Lady Saints finished with 10 hits.

Chang drove in six runs on her two blasts while Sarah Kizer had five RBI on a triple and single. Leadoff batter Langley had three RBI on a double and single while Parker Herrin knocked in two runs on a single. Lily Beth Waddle doubled and singled.