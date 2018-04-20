Chang drives in seven as Southside outscores Baird 15-8

Her three-run double in the top of the sixth inning Friday put Southside ahead to stay and her fifth home run of the week an inning later capped her seven-RBI game in the Lady Saints’ 15-8 win at Walter J. Baird.

Chang went 3-for-4, driving in runs with a fifth-inning single in addition to her double and homer.

Walter J. Baird scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to edge in front 8-7.

Sarah Kizer tripled as she joined Chang with multiple hits while Lily Beth Waddle doubled.

Parker Herrin pitched the full seven innings for the win, allowing nine hits while striking out four.

Walter J. Baird built a 4-1 lead through two innings before the Lady Saints worked their way to a 5-4 edge midway through the fifth with two-run fourth and fifth frames. After the Lady Devils scored four in the bottom of the sixth, Southside took charge with six in the sixth and four in the seventh.

WJB outhit Southside 9-8 while each team committed eight errors.