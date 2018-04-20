Gallatin complete sweep of Central

The Lady Wave took a 4-3 lead with two scores in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single to center field by Kemiah Michel and a bases-loaded walk by Haley Barnes on a full count. Another Michel single to center in the fifth made it 5-3 and two singles opened the margin to 7-3 in the sixth.

The Lady Wildcats rallied in the bottom of the seventh when Grayce Guethlein reached on an error and Shelby Moore doubled. Kinsley Blackfox’s single to right field scored both before a popout ended the game.

Central took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Guethlein walked with two out. Her courtesy runner, Gracie Hill, came home on an error.

Gallatin tied the score in the third on two singles and a run-scoring error.

Blackfox reached on an error in the third and scored on Kaylee Richetto’s triple to right. Morgan Stokes’ sacrifice fly to deep center field plated Richetto for a 3-1 Lady Wildcat lead.

Gallatin scored three times in the fourth to take the lead as Kassidy Davis relieved Central starter Ashley Foster with two out and eventually drew the loss.

Sidney Link beat Central for the second time in as many nights, striking out 10.

Central outhit Gallatin 9-5.

The Lady Wildcats will travel to Station Camp on Monday.