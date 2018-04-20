TXR’s Dickerson no-hits Watertown in 7-1 win

Dickerson struck out 18 in the seven-inning game.

She also drove in two runs as she, Emma Kate Bass and Jaina Drennon each had two hits as Tuckers Crossroads finished with 11.

WJB outscores Friendship 8-7

Walter J. Baird outlasted host Friendship Christian 8-7 Thursday.

The Lady Devils scored four times in the third inning to take an 8-6 edge.

Friendship got a run back in the bottom of the fourth and final inning but couldn’t take further advantage despite loading the bases.

Baird scored two runs in each of the first two innings. Friendship fought back with five in the bottom of the first and one in the second to go up 6-4.

Kennedy Scharfman drove in a Friendship run on a double and single while Emmy Pitt knocked in two tallies on a triple. Lauren Ritter and Landry West each drove in a run as they, Deshea Oakley and Cloe Smith had a hit.

Kristen Smith struck out eight Lady Devils from the circle.

Friendship will travel to Tuckers Crossroads on Monday and play host to Nashville Catholic on Wednesday