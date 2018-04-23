CU wins one on Senior Day

The University of the Cumberlands (15-29, 8-16 Mid-South) plated three runs in the opening inning but Kailin Yantz grounded out to start the lineup off. Morgan Santos singled up the middle and Elisa Mauldin reached on a fielder’s choice with Santos being thrown out at second. Mauldin then stole second and Hannah Stephenson drew a walk for runners at first and second. Mikayla Vire’s doubled to left field driving home Mauldin for the first run of the game. Tara Comer’s two RBI single to center field plated Vires and Stephenson for a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning Cumberland (31-20, 9-15 Mid-South) scored two, to pull within one. Tyra Graham reached on a throwing error and Imani Torregano’s single bunt moved Graham to second. Kayley Caplinger’s double down the right field line scored home both Graham and Torregano.

Yantz singled to right field with two outs in the inning and Santos’ two run homer put the Patriots up, 5-2 after the second inning. Cumberland responded with one in the bottom of the inning as Paola Del Valle drew a walk and Kayala Hoppenjans’ sac bunt moved Del Valle to second. Taylor Woodring singled through the left side and Del Valle came home on the play.

A three-run third inning helped the University of the Cumberlands take an 8-3 lead. Vires singled through the right side and Corner reached base on a bunt single. Emily Fox’s sac bunt advanced both runners and Hayley Kilburn’s two RBI double down the right field line brought home pinch runner Morgan Ellis and Vires. Madison Huber then reached on a throwing error but was thrown out taking second base, while Kilburn came home on the play.

The Patriots tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning, with single by Santos through the left side to start off the lineup. Mauldin then reached on a fielder’s choice and Santos was out at second. Stephenson followed with a single moving Mauldin to second. Vires’ single to center field loaded the bases for UC. Comer reached on an error and Mauldin scored. Fox grounded out to the second baseman plating Stephenson for the final run in the inning, sending the Patriots ahead, 10-3.

In the fifth inning Cumberland plated one final run, Courtney Miles singled up the middle driving home Tawnee Hegre, but Miles was thrown out taking second on the play.

Huber then doubled down the right field line to start the seventh inning and Yantz grounded out to the second baseman, moving Huber to third. Mauldin’s double to left center helped Huber come home and score the Patriots’ final run and secure an 11-4 victory.

Hegre finished the game with one run and two hits and Torregano added one run and one hit for the squad. Morgan Arndt took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out two in two innings of work. Kaitlin Kralj allowed five runs on six hits in one plus innings and Alexa Snyder finished the game for the Phoenix allowing one run on five hits in three-plus innings.

A four-run fifth inning helped Cumberland win the second game of the day. Graham singled through the left side and Torregano reached on a bunt single. Caplinger’s sac bunt advanced both runners to scoring position and Antonelli then reached on an error to load the bases for the Phoenix. Hegre then drew a walk bringing in Graham for the first run, 1-0.

Miles then reached on an error by the right fielder, and Antonelli and Torregano both scored on the play. Del Valle sac fly to left field helped plate pinch runner Paige Robinson for a 4-0 lead.

In the sixth inning Graham doubled to left center and Torregano grounded out but Graham advanced to third. Calpinger’s single to center field scored home Graham for a 5-0 win.

Graham recorded two runs and three hits and Hegre recorded one hit and one RBI for the Phoenix. Caplinger picked up the victory, allowing five hits, no runs and striking out two in a complete game.

Cumberland will close out the regular season this coming weekend, taking on Kentucky Christian for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.