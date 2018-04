The Lady Commanders jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. They scored six times in the fifth to break open a 5-4 edge.

Kennedy West pitched five innings and Kyleigh Pitzer two as they combined for six strikeouts.

Davidson outhit Friendship in hits 16-15.

McCormick also announced her commitment to play collegiately for Trevecca Nazarene.