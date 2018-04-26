MJ pitching too Costley for Lebanon

Faccadio’s home run to left field came following a one-out error.

Bailey Lasater’s blast to center field in the bottom of the fifth cut the margin in half, but Costley worked around four singles and a double as Mt. Juliet defeated the District 9-AAA-leading Lady Devils for the second time this season. But LHS still leads MJ at 10-2 in the district while the Lady Bears are 8-3.

Costley struck out three and walked one.

Lebanon’s Carlie Fox pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing both runs on seven hits. Following a single after the Faccadio homer, Addison Fuller came on to fire 2 2/3 hitless innings.

Kaileigh Billington doubled for the Lady Bears while Makayla Draper singled twice and Costley, Tyffany Cargile and Camryn Cernuto once each.

Kyliegh Burton doubled for the Lady Devils while Lasater, Madi Kimble, Briana Nagelhout and Casey Fox singled.

Lebanon will play in the Griffin Classic at Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park this week. The Lady Devils will face Waverly at 4 p.m. today and Springfield at 7. They will return to district action at 6 p.m. Monday at Beech following the 4:30 junior-varsity game.