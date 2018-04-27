Miles' three-run homer helps Phoenix to 10-1 victory

Kelly House hit a solo homer, her second one of the year to put Kentucky Christian ahead in the bottom of the second.

Cumberland’s (32-21, 10-16 Mid-South) Courtney Miles drew a walk to start the fifth inning and Kayala Hoppenjans reached on an error moving Miles to second. Paola Del Valle and Taylor Woodring both struck out swinging for two outs in the inning. Tyra Graham’s single to center field drove in Miles to tie the game at one.

The Knights (10-29, 5-16 MidS-South) tacked on one more run in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory. Fisher first popped up to Miles at first base but Schoolcraft followed with a base hit to right field. Spurlock then grounded out to third base moving Schoolcraft to second. Jordan Shockley’s double to left center plated Schoolcraft for a 2-1 win.

Graham finished the game with two hits and Miles added two hits and one run for the Phoenix. Kayley Caplinger took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out five in five innings of work. Alexa Snyder pitched one inning in relief, allowing no runs and no hits.

House recorded one run, one hit and one RBI for the Knights and Schoolcraft added one hit and one run. Schoolcraft also picked up her ninth win of the season, allowing one run on five hits and struck out five in a complete game.

In the second game of the day Cumberland scored one run in the opening inning and Graham started the Phoenix off with a walk and then advanced on a wild pitch. Imani Torregano struck out swinging and Caplinger walked for runners at first and second. Brigid Antonelli then singled through the right side bringing home Graham on the play for a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning Del Valle singled through the left side and Hoppenjans’ sac bunt moved Del Valle to second and she then advanced to third on a wild pitch. With Taylor Woodring at bat a wild pitch scored home Del Valle.

A three-run fourth inning put Cumberland ahead for good and Tawnee Hegre started the lineup off with a single to left field. Miles then reached on a bunt single and Del Valle’s sac bunt moved both runners to second and third. Hoppenjans then reached on a fielder’s choice and Hegre was thrown out coming home.

Woodring then singled to center field and on an error by the center fielder advanced to second, Mile and Hoppenjans both scored on the play for a 4-0 advantage. Graham’s double to center field plated Woodring to put the Phoenix ahead, 5-0.

House hit her second home run of the series and her third of the year in the bottom of the fifth for Kentucky Christian’s only run of the game.

In the sixth inning Graham walked and Torregano’s single bunt moved Graham to second. Caplinger then singled up the middle to load the bases for CU. Antonelli’s sac fly to right field helped score home Graham and move Torregano to third.

Hegre followed with a single up the middle driving home Torregano and moving Caplinger to second for a 7-1 lead. Miles’ three-run homer to left field put the squad ahead 10-1 ending the game in the six innings.

Miles went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs and three RBIs and Graham added two hits, two runs and one RBI. Morgan Arndt picked up the victory allowing one run, on four hits and striking out two in five innings of work. Kaitlin Kralj pitched one inning in relief, allowing just one hit.

Taylor Austin took the loss, allowing two runs, on three hits and striking out three in two innings. Schoolcraft pitched one-plus innings and allowing three runs and four hits while McKenzie Tyler finished off the game for the Knights allowing five runs on seven hits.

The Phoenix will take on Kentucky Christian on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.