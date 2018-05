Megan Burrow held the Lady Jackets to three hits while striking out six in the Lady Aviators’ four-inning season finale.

Winfree Bryant scored seven runs in the second inning. Summer Sesnan walked, Burrow tripled, Yasmin Corralejo singled and Alaina Smith doubled.

Smith had half of Winfree Bryant’s four hits. Natalie Danko stole two bases.