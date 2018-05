Smith walked one and struck out eight.

Cloe Smith led the offense with three hits, a run batted in and two scored. Deshea Oakley also went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Gabby Lowe drove in a run as she, Kristen Smith, Landry West, Frankie McDaniel and Allyson Stallworth each had a hit.

Friendship will hold Eighth-Grade Night on Thursday.