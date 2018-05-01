Lady Devils win finale 5-3 — Central shut out at Beech 5-0

The Lady Commandos jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead before Lebanon went in front 3-2 in the third on Anna Bennett’s two-run single and Casey Fox’s RBI single. Fox also singled in the Lady Devils’ final score in the fifth as they finished a 23-13 regular season and 11-3 in the district.

Mt. Juliet and Beech also have three losses, but both have games remaining. Lebanon was swept by the Lady Bears and were whipped 12-0 by the Lady Buccaneers at Veterans Park on Monday. If MJ, which celebrated Senior Night with a 12-4 win over Station Camp on Tuesday, and Beech win their remaining games, LHS would finish third.

Regardless, Lebanon will host a first-round tournament game at 6 p.m. Monday before the scene shifts to Drakes Creek Park.

Carlie Fox pitched the first 3 1/3 innings for Lebanon before Addison Fuller worked the final 3 2/3 frames. Fuller gave up just one hit after Fox had fanned seven. They surrendered five hits.

Madi Kimble doubled for the Lady Devils while Bennett singled twice and Brianna Nagelhout and Morgan Jones once each.

Central shut out at Beech 5-0

HENDERSONVILLE — Beech scored a rare shutout of hard-hitting Wilson Central 5-0 Tuesday at Veterans Park.

After a line-drive double play short-circuited a Central threat in the top of the second inning, Natalie Lankster doubled in two Beech runs in the bottom half.

Kennedy McCurry, who pitched six innings for the win, sent the first pitch she saw in the third over the left-center-field fence for a 3-0 lead.

Two more Central threats sizzled as the Lady Wildcats fell to 13-13 for the season and 5-7 in District 9-AAA pending a trip to Station Camp on Thursday.

Kaylee Richetto pitched the first three innings and took the loss before Kassidy Davis threw the final three.

Kenzie Meador doubled and singled to lead the Lady Wildcats’ five-hit attack.