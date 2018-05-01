Watertown wallops York 19-3 — Ten-run seventh breaks open for Friendship

The Tigerettes did their damage on just six hits, four errors, a hit batter and 15 walks as they finished a 13-14 regular season and 6-8 in their inaugural District 8-AA campaign.

McKenna George had two Watertown hits and Madi Hearn one as they, Aaron Cherry and Madi Reeder each drove in three runs. Abby Cooper, Jada Moss and Bre Buhler each knocked in two runs, all without a hit.

Buhler allowed three hits and no walks in the three-inning game while striking out five.

Watertown drew the fifth seed in the eight-team district tournament and will open on the road Friday before the remainder of the tourney shifts to WHS.

Ten-run seventh breaks game open for Friendship

CLARKSVILLE — Friendship Christian scored 10 times in the top of the seventh inning to turn a tie game into a 10-3 elimination of host Clarksville Academy on Tuesday in the Division II District 4-A tournament.

Sydney McCormick homered and drove in three runs while Hannah Alexander and Joy Osipchuk each had two RBI. McCormick collected three hits and Brooke Jones two as Friendship finished with nine and took advantage of six CA errors.

Kennedy West pitched four innings, striking out seven. Kyleigh Pitzer threw the final three frames. The pair surrendered six hits.

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Clarksville Academy went up 3-2 in the third. Friendship tied the score 3-3 in the fifth.

The remaining four teams will play at Donelson Christian on Wednesday. Friendship, the No. 5 seed, will take on No. 1 Davidson Academy at 5 p.m. No. 2 Goodpasture, which ousted Mt. Juliet Christian, on Tuesday, will follow against either Nashville Christian or host DCA.