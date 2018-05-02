Friendship falls 3-1 to Davidson

The Lady Bears scored single runs in the first and fifth innings against Friendship starter Kennedy West and added an insurance score in the sixth off reliever Kyleigh Pitzer. West struck out five as she and Pitzer surrendered six hits.

Friendship finished with five hits and struck out seven times against Sopko. Bayley West drove in the Lady Commanders’ run in the top of the seventh inning.

FCS will return to DCA on Thursday for a 7 p.m. consolation contest in which the loser will finish fourth while the winner advances to the loser’s bracket final. All four remaining teams will advance to the Middle Region tournament, but the No. 4 team will face the District 3 champion in the first round.