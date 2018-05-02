Lady Bears blast Bison on Senior Night

After the Lady Bison scored on a fifth-inning home run by Jordan Hodge, the Lady Bears responded with six scores in the bottom of the inning. Camryn Cernuto, Savannah Cole, Kaleigh Billington, Gabby Faccadio and Tyffany Cargile had RBI for Mt. Juliet in the inning.

The Lady Bears banged out 14 hits, including two each by Cole, Billington, Cernuto, Lexi Stafford and Molly Back.

Alyssa Costley pitched the full seven innings for the win, allowing eight hits while striking out eight. Hodge had three of Station Camp’s hits.