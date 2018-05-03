Freshman Davis pitches Central past Station Camp

Davis allowed two unearned runs in the seventh inning on four hits and four walks as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 14-13 for the season and 6-7 in District 9-AAA going into Friday’s 4 p.m. regular-season finale at Portland.

Julia Barnett’s single to left field scored Kenzie Meador for a 1-0 Lady Wildcat lead in the top of the first inning.

Sydnee Richetto singled to right to score Alaina Morris in the second.

Morgan Stokes, who had three hits, doubled in the third and scored on Morris’ single for a 3-0 lead in the third.

Stokes stroked a two-run opposite-field homer to right-center for a 5-0 lead in the sixth.

The Lady Bison got three of their four hits in the seventh when they scored their runs.

Morris and Meador each managed two hits as the Lady Wildcats collected 10 hits.