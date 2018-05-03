Pitzer pitches shutout to keep FCS going — Watertown opens districts at Macon

Pitzer struck out 11 in the seven-inning game as the Lady Commanders advanced to Friday’s loser’s final against the loser of Thursday’s late game between Goodpasture and Davidson Academy.

Thursday’s loss dropped DCA to a No. 4 seed for the Middle Region tournament while Friendship, at worst, will finish third and could still win the event.

Friendship scored two runs in the first, third and sixth innings and one in the fourth.

Hannah Alexander and Kennedy West homered for Friendship. Alexander drove in three runs on three of the Lady Commanders’ 11 hits. West had two RBI as she and Anna Belle Cooksey each collected two hits.

Watertown opens districts at Macon

WATERTOWN — Watertown is the No. 5 seed and will travel to Macon County for a 5 p.m. game Friday to begin the District 8-AA tournament.

Following Friday, the double-elimination tournament will shift to Watertown where the Tigerettes will play at 5 p.m. Monday with a win or at 3:30 with a loss. In either case, the opposition will be either No. 8-seed York Institute or No. 1 Upperman.