Friendship edges TXR 4-3 in 8th-Grade Night

Staff Reports • May 4, 2018 at 4:59 PM

Friendship Christian celebrated Eighth-Grade Night with a 4-3 win over Tuckers Crossroads on Thursday.

Deshea Oakley and Kennedy Scharfman each drove in two runs for the Lady Commanders, who posted two-spots in the first and fourth innings. Landry West had two singles.

Oakley struck out seven in the five-inning game as Friendship finished a 13-8 season in the eighth-grade season for Allyson Stallworth, Destiny Henderson and Emily Richerson.

Tuckers Crossroads scored a run in the third inning and two in the fifth. Aly Dickerson pitched four innings for the Lady Hornets, striking out seven. She and Madison Wall each drove in a run.

