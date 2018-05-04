logo

Friendship Christian softball

Friendship finishes third in districts after 10-inning walk-off loss

Staff Reports • May 4, 2018 at 6:48 PM

DONELSON — Davidson Academy walked off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 4-3 win over Friendship Christian in the loser’s-bracket final of the Division II District 4-A tournament at Donelson Christian on Friday.

Joy Osipchuk’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th scored Hannah Alexander to give the Lady Commanders a short-lived 3-2 edge.

Friendship took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning with Sydney McCormick driving in one of the runs.

Davidson, which handed the Lady Commanders both their losses in the tournament, got single scores in the third and fifth innings.

Kennedy West pitched the full 9 1/3 innings for Friendship, allowing seven hits and striking out seven. She also had three of the Lady Commanders’ eight hits.

Friendship exited the tournament with the No. 3 seed for the Middle Region tournament in which the Lady Commanders will open against Ezell-Harding.

