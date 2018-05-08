Lasater comes through as Lebanon wins in 10

The Lady Devils trailed 2-0 in the second inning and 5-3 in the third before Lasater’s two-run double tied the score 5-5 in the seventh. Her sacrifice fly in the 10th put Lebanon in front before Aaron Grace Lester’s infield hit gave LHS an insurance score.

Lebanon will face top-seed Mt. Juliet in the winner’s bracket final at 7 p.m. with the winner qualifying for the Region 5-AAA tournament.

Morgan Jones opened the Lebanon 10th inning on second base per the international tiebreaker. Casey Fox singled her to third and was replaced by pinch-runner Kyleigh Burton.

Lasater’s fly ball to center field scored Jones with the go-ahead run with Burton alertly taking second. After an error and a walk loaded the bases, Lester’s infield single made it 7-5.

Carlie Fox pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief for the win as Lebanon improved to 25-13. Fox allowed two hits and four walks. Starter Addison Fuller surrendered five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Lebanon scored three times to take a brief 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning with Jones’ two-run double the big blow. Casey Fox singled in the other run.

The Lady Devils outhit Beech 15-10. In addition to her double, Jones joined Fox, Anna Bennett, Brianna Nagelhout, and Addie Grace Porter with two hits each. Madi Kimble singled to open the game.