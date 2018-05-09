Eight-run fourth keeps Tigerettes alive in 8-AA

After the Tigerettes, the visiting team as the No. 5 seed against No. 3 Livingston, left the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, the Lady Wildcats got a run in the bottom half as Watertown starter Zoe Baskin walked two and gave up a run while recording one out.

Reliever Alicia House slammed the door and worked the final 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four. She also had a key hit in the fourth, a home run.

Watertown outhit Livingston 10-6. House finished with three hits while Aaron Cherry doubled twice. Ridge Morgan doubled and singled. Madi Hearn had three RBI as she and Jada Moss doubled.

The Tigerettes advanced to a Wednesday afternoon elimination game against Macon County with the winner turning around to play in the loser’s bracket final to follow against either No. 2 DeKalb County or No. 1 Upperman.