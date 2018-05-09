Tuesday LGSA results

8-UNDER

CedarStone 11, Drip Dry Plumbing 2

Cami Dockins homered and singled for CedarStone while Hadley Hays tripled, doubled and singled. Makenna Lee tripled and Rowan Illobre doubled as both singled. Harper Haskins and Robby Noel each singled twice and Halle Bond, Bella Bornot, Ella Byrnes and Brooklynn Harrington once apiece.

Jadan Warmath doubled and singled for Drip Dry. Dailey Rae Hight and Anniston Smith each singled twice and Baylin Cox and Monroe Martin once apiece.

Journey’s 14, Holt Plumbing 3

Aryanna McCarver tripled, doubled and singled for Journey’s. Kinsley Schwend singled twice and Madelyn Kemp once as they, Marlie Beaty and Emma Kate Hunter doubled. Molly Followill and Alivia Weir each singled twice and Katelynn Hopper, Adollyne Lalka-Hill and Mercedeez Marsh once apiece.

Cassi Hayes tripled and Landry Orr singled as both doubled for Holt. Alyvia Barnabi, Lillian Fulton, Kloe Kamm and Ailee Weitzel singled.

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 7, Spiral Systems 6

Emma Broomfield singled twice and homered for Ryan Stephens while Waverly Head tripled and doubled. Neely Greer, Payln Stephens and McKenzie Jo Thompson each singled twice and Tatum Estes and Ayla Reeves once apiece.

Adalynn Morris homered for Spiral Systems. Delaney Vaughn singled twice as she, Ealyn Burton and Ava Young each doubled. Olivia Fry and Addison Lattimore each singled twice and Raelynn Ashley, Avalyn Broach, Kassie Martel and Madelyn Patton once apiece.

6-UNDER

Adams Lawncare 7, Hawk Specialty 3

Lillianna Hamilton singled as she and Allie Pominville tripled for Adams in its first win. Lillie Plotts doubled as she and Jaylin Reasonover each singled twice. Mallory Evetts, London Langford, Miley Norman and Stella Scott singled.

Harper Hall, Jada James and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson homered for Hawk.