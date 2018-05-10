Goodpasture walks off with Friendship in 3rd place in region, FCS to King’s on Sat.

The Lady Commanders finished third in the region and will travel to King’s Academy in Seymour at 4 p.m. CDT on Saturday for the state tournament’s round of 12. The two teams who have met in each of the last three Division II-A state finals, with King’s winning the latter two seasons, will face off in a loser-out contest with the victor traveling to face the West Region champion in a best-of-three series next weekend for the right to advance to the final four in Murfreesboro.

Goodpasture moved on to face undefeated Donelson Christian in the region final.

The Lady Commanders took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on RBI by Joy Osipchuk and Elizabeth Miller.

But Chloe Winters held Friendship to three hits on the day, striking out four.

Kyleigh Pitzer struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for Friendship while allowing seven hits.