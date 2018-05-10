logo

Mt. Juliet softball

Lebanon, Mt. Juliet fall to Beech in 9-AAA tournament

George Page • May 10, 2018 at 10:22 PM

Lebanon’s Morgan Jones (17) receives a high five from first-base coach April Harris following her sixth-inning single in the District 9-AAA loser’s bracket final against Beech on Thursday at Hendersonville’ Drakes Creek Park. The Lady Devils lost to end a 24-15 season.

Mt. Juliet second baseman Molly Back catches a throw from shortstop Tyffany Cargile, but the Beech runner is called safe in the fifth inning of the Lady Bears’ 7-6 loss in the district final. MJ scored all its runs in the fourth inning to grab a 6-4 lead.

Mt. Juliet pitcher Alyssa Costly is late with the tag as a Beech runner slides home on a wild pitch. The teams will play the “if necessary” game at 6 p.m. Friday with the winner playing host to a Region 5-AAA game Monday while the loser goes on the road.

