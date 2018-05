King’s had beaten Friendship in the state finals the two previous seasons after the Lady Commanders upended the Lady Lions for the 2015 championship.

Friendship grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a Brooke Jones RBI.

But King’s got two in the bottom of the third and broke the game open with four in the fifth and two in the sixth, finishing with six hits off Kennedy West and Kyleigh Pitzer.

Friendship finished with three hits and committed three errors.