LGSA results

SATURDAY

14-UNDER

Lebanon Monument 11, Wilson Bank 0

Makenzie McElroy doubled for Lebanon Monument. Chelsea Duke and Jayce Yarbrough each singled twice and Sarah Pemberton and Savannah Warren once apiece.

Julia Boyd, Skylar Manners and Sam Williams singled for Wilson Bank.

Lebanon Monument 10, Ligon & Bobo 3

Jayce Yarbrough singled twice and Sarah Pemberton once as they and Vada Pemberton doubled for Lebanon Monument. Rolandria Dowell singled twice and Allie Manning and Maddye McKenzie once each.

Wilson Bank & Trust 7, State Farm-Jeff Gannon 5

Julia Boyd, Lexie Western and Sam Williams doubled for Wilson Bank while Liberty Hill and Kaylee Sellars singled. Mallorie Harris struck out five batters.

Avery Haymans singled twice and Kailey Harvey, Emoni Jude and Gracie Kennedy once each for State Farm.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 11, SEI 9

Savannah Kennedy drove in three Jeff Gannon runs, including the game-winner, on two doubles and a homer while Gracie Kennedy tripled and singled. Kailey Harvey singled as she and Emoni Jude doubled.

Ligon & Bobo 13, Southeast Impressions 5

Jazmyn Haney tripled for Ligon & Bobo while Olivia Guy singled three times, Amber Baugus twice and Alexis Dekker once.

Ellie Brinkman, McKenzie Jordan and Summer Sesnan each singled twice and Zakiyah Brooks, Emma Hausler, Aundrea Huddleston, Lauren Johnson, Abigail Keller, Gracyn Ledsinger, Hannah Rhodes, Keira Rogers and Morgan Stearman once apiece for SEI.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 9, Lester Digital 3

Caitlin Greer tripled as she, Keeli Davis and Alyssa Horne homered for Terry Horne while Mia Baker singled.

Allie Adams drove in a Lester run and struck out three batters in the circle.

Action Nissan 11, Milliken Roofing 4

Hailey Ballard singled and drove in two Action Nissan runs.

Maci Hodge drove in four Milliken runs on a double and a single. Autumn Sweatt struck out four batters.

Bridgepoint 15, Dick’s Sporting Goods 8

Charlie Mae Haston tripled and Skylar Acosta singled for Dick’s.

Milliken Roofing 6, Dick’s Sporting Goods 4

Vanessa Chowning singled and drove in a Milliken run. Autumn Sweatt struck out six batters.

Julianna Pruitt tripled while Skylar Acosta and Sophie Bayes singled for Dick’s. Chloe Jennings struck out four batters.

Lester Digital 6, Bridgepoint 4

Alyssa Wood doubled and Allie Adams and Addison Simpson singled for Lester. Adams struck out four batters.

Terry Horne CPA 9, Action Nissan 3

Keeli Davis and Alyssa Horne doubled for Terry Horne while Addy Lindsey and Mary Phillips singled.

Morgan Sutton singled for Action Nissan.

8-UNDER

Holt Plumbing 8, CedarStone 8

Cassi Hayes singled twice and Lexi Simpson doubled as both homered for Holt. Kloe Kamm and Landry Orr each singled twice and Tatum Woodson once as they and Ja’myah Jackson doubled. Alyvia Barnabi and Brooklyn Copas each singled three times, Ja’ziyah Jackson and Ailee Weitzel twice each and Lillian Fulton and Emma Kellow once apiece.

Makenna Lee homered for CedarStone while Hadley Hays tripled and singled. Cami Dockins singled as she and Halle Bond doubled. Bella Barnot, Ella Byrnes, Rowan Illobre and Carlie Maynard each singled twice and Brooklynn Harrington, Harper Haskins, Addison Haston and Robby Noel once apiece.

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 7, Holt Plumbing 5

Payln Stephens doubled for Ryan Stephens while Emma Broomfield, Neely Greer and Waverly Head each singled three times and Nora Rogers once.

Ja’myah Jackson homered for Holt. Tatum Woodson singled twice and Cassi Hayes once as they and Emma Kellow doubled. Alyvia Barnabi, Ja’ziyah Jackson and Kloe Kamm each singled three times; Lexi Simpson and Ailee Weitzel twice apiece and Brooklyn Copas, Lillian Fulton and Landry Orr once each.

Journey’s 15, Drip Dry Plumbing 2

Dailey Rae Hight drove in both Drip Dry runs as she and Baylin Cox doubled. Labreion Kirkendoll singled twice and Jalacia Anter, Nataliyah Dowell, Amelia Friedhof, Monroe Martin and Anniston Smith once each.

Journey’s 8, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 4

Neely Greer and Waverly Head each singled twice and Emma Broomfield, Nora Rogers, Payln Stephens and McKenzie Jo Thompson once apiece for Ryan Stephens.

Drip Dry Plumbing 11, Spiral Systems 2

Nataliyah Dowell singled twice and homered for Drip Dry while Dailey Rae Hight drove in four runs on a triple, double and single. Jadan Warmath singled twice and doubled while Alexis Jones singled three times, Labreion Kirkendoll twice and Jalacia Anter, Baylin Cox, Amelia Friedhof and Anniston Smith once apiece.

CedarStone 17, Spiral Systems 3

Halle Bond homered and singled for CedarStone while Cami Dockins singled twice and tripled and Makenna Lee doubled twice and singled. Harper Haskins and Hadley Hays each singled twice and Bella Bornot once as all three doubled. Brooklynn Harrington, Rowan Illobre and Carlie Maynard each singled three times and Ella Byrnes and Addison Haston twice apiece.

PEE WEE

Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting vs. Smile Gallery

Emmalee Bringhurst, Miracle Hastings, Mildred Holeton, Noa Lovelace, Payton McGraw, Hillary Rickaway, Aleeyah Rummell and Haiden Schultz each singled twice for Straight Shot.

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay, Brylee Sellars and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.

Smile Gallery vs. Anything Construction

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay, Brylee Sellars and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.

Kennedi Fussell and Mercy Marsh homered and singled for Anything. Lyla Mae Craighead, Hannah Elmore, Gracie Nixon, Henley Simmons and Lillie Anne Wright each singled twice.

Anything Construction vs. Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting

Kennedi Fussell and Gracie Nixon both homered twice and singled twice for Anything. Lyla Mae Craighead, Hannah Elmore and Henley Simmons each singled four times and Lillie Anne Wright three times.

Emmalee Bringhurst, Miracle Hastings, Noa Lovelace, Payton McGraw and Hillary Rickaway each singled twice for Straight Shot.

FRIDAY

8-UNDER

Holt Plumbing 14, Drip Dry Plumbing 8

Kloe Kamm homered and singled for Holt. Ja’ziyah Jackson doubled and Cassi Hayes singled as both tripled. Lillian Fulton and Lexi Simpson each doubled twice and Tatum Woodson once while Ailee Weitzel doubled and singled. Alyvia Barnabi, Ja’myah Jackson and Landry Orr each singled twice and Brooklyn Copas and Emma Kellow once apiece.

Nataliyah Dowell singled as she and Baylin Cox doubled for Drip Dry. Amelia Friedhof, Dailey Rae Hight, Alexis Jones, Labreion Kirkendoll and Anniston Smith each singled twice and Jalacia Anter and Jadan Warmath once apiece.

Journey’s 8, Spiral Systems 3

Addison Lattimore and Delaney Vaughn each singled twice and Avalyn Broach once as they and Raelynn Ashley tripled for Journey’s. Adalynn Morris singled.

CedarStone 14, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 6

Harper Haskins singled twice and doubled as she and Hadley Hays tripled for CedarStone. Ella Byrnes singled twice and Halle Bond, Addison Haston and Robby Noel once each as they doubled. Cami Dockins and Brooklynn Harrington each singled three times, Bella Bornot, Carlie Maynard and Makenna Lee twice apiece.

Payln Stephens drove in four Ryan Stephens runs on two doubles and a single. Tatum Estes singled three times, Emma Broomfield and Waverly Head twice each and Makenna Guy and Ayla Rogers once apiece.

6-UNDER

Hawk Specialty 5, Adams Lawn 2

Anna Kate Potter singled as she and Kendra Pritchard tripled for Hawk while Kaylee Anne Tomlinson singled.

PEE WEE

Anything Construction vs. Smile Gallery

Kennedi Fussell singled twice and Hannah Elmore once as both homered for Anything. Lyla Mae Craighead, Ellah Hatter, Mercy Marsh, Gracie Nixon, Henley Simmons and Lillie Anne Wright each singled twice.

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.