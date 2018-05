Emily Brown all but silenced the Lady Bear bats, holding Mt. Juliet to five hits and no walks while striking out five.

Alyssa Costley surrendered seven hits and a walk while striking out six in the full six innings to take the loss as Mt. Juliet finished a 21-9 season.

Tyffany Cargile and Kaleigh Billington each banged out two hits for the Lady Bears.