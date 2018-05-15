Monday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Wilson Bank 6, Ligon & Bobo 5

Julia Boyd singled twice and Chloe Harris, Lexie Western and Sam Williams once each for Wilson Bank.

Megan Burrow homered as she and Alexis Dekker doubled for Ligon & Bobo. Makyla Crutchfield and Olivia Guy singled.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 5, Ligon & Bobo 4

Taylor Haymans, Lillie Huddleston, Emoni Jude and Jayda Jude singled for State Farm.

Megan Burrow and Makyla Crutchfield tripled for Ligon & Bobo while Amber Baugus and Olivia Guy singled.

Southeast Impressions 14, Lebanon Monument 9

Aundrea Huddleston doubled and singled for SEI. Ellie Brinkman, Emma Hausler, McKenzie Jordan, Gracyn Ledsinger, Summer Sesnan and Morgan Stearman each singled twice and Zakiyah Brooks, Lauren Johnson, Abigail Keller, Hannah Rhodes and Keira Rogers once apiece.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 7, Bridgepoint 6

Keeli Davios and Addy Lindsey tripled and Alyssa Horne doubled for Terry Horne. Horne also struck out seven batters.

Teagan Fetcho, Grayce Gravely and Reese Potter doubled and Izabell Burnett and Kyla Scharfman singled for Bridgepoint.

Action Nissan 9, Dick’s Sporting Goods 3

Sarah Adams struck out five batters for Action Nissan.

Chloe Jennings fanned four for Dick’s.

Lester Digital 11, Milliken 10

Alyssa Wood doubled for Lester while Allie Adams, Haven Manning and Addison Simpson singled. Adams struck out five batters.

Maci Hodge doubled as she, Avery Mathis and Autumn Sweatt each singled twice for Milliken. Ky’leigh Chandler, Amiyah Hodge and Ava Smith singled. Sweatt struck out eight batters in three innings.