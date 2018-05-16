Tuesday night LGSA results

8-UNDER

Spiral Systems 11, Journey’s 10

Avalyn Broach tripled and doubled for Spiral Systems while Delaney Vaughn doubled twice and singled. Raelynn Ashley and Addison Lattimore singled as they, Olivia Fry, Madelyn Patton and Ava Young doubled. Kassie Martel singled twice and Kyleena Blades once.

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 9, CedarStone 5

Neely Greer singled twice and doubled for Ryan Stephens while Emma Broomfield and Waverly Head each singled three times, Tatum Estes twice and Nora Rogers, Payln Stephens and McKenzie Jo Thompson once apiece.

Addison Haston tripled, doubled and singled for CedarStone while Robby Noel singled twice and Cami Dockins once as both doubled. Hadley Hays singled three times, Makenna Lee twice and Bella Bornot, Harper Haskins and Carlie Maynard once each.

Holt Plumbing 12, Drip Dry 4

Lillian Fulton and Cassi Hayes tripled and singled for Holt while Landry Orr and Lexi Simpson each doubled twice. Alyvia Barnabi and Kloe Kamm doubled and singled while Emma Kellow singled twice and Brooklyn Copas, Ja’myah Jackson, Ja’ziyah Jackson and Tatum Woodson once apiece. Fulton turned an unassisted double play in the second inning.

Nataliah Dowell doubled and singled for Drip Dry while Jalacia Anter and Labreion Kirkendoll each singled twice and Baylin Cox, Amelia Friedhof, Alexis Jones, Monroe Martin, Anniston Smith and Jadan Warmath once.

6-UNDER

Music City Trailer 8, Adams Lawn Care 2

Courtney Haley doubled and singled for Music City while Adi Reece Davis and Anna Tyree each singled three times; Crimson Hicks, Alivia Lattimore and Ellison Smith twice apiece and Alaysia Bennett, Hadleigh Gant, Morgan McCauley and Aubrey Smith once each.

Miley Norman, Allie Pominville and Jaylin Reasonover each singled twice and Kinley Ash, London Langford and Lillie Plotts once apiece for Adams.