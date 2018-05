The 2018 Mid-South Conference Gold Glove Team is selected by the coaches and based solely on fielding percentage at each position from the regular season.

Caplinger did not make an error in 34 chances in the circle for the Phoenix, posting 23 assists, while Hegre posted 155 total chances without an error, including 129 chances at first base. Woodring was one of three outfielders without a miscue, recording 95 total chances with five assists.