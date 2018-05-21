Three from Wilson on Freed-Hardeman’s NAIA-bound softball team

Sisters Emily and Lily Bombard and Annalise Jarnigan are part of the Lady Lions’ first-ever softball team to qualify for an NAIA World Series.

Emily, a senior infielder, transferred to Freed from Blue Mountain College in Mississippi. Her sister, Lily, is a sophomore outfielder who was the center-fielder on Wilson Central’s 2015 Class AAA state championship team.

Freshman infielder Jernigan was part of Friendship Christian’s 2015 Division II-A state title team.

Freed will face Faulkner at 11 a.m. Friday in Clermont, Fla.

Lester and the F-H baseball Lions will open the World Series against Northwestern Ohio at 5 p.m. CDT Friday in Lewiston.