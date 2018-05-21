Thursday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Southeast Impressions 8, Wilson Bank & Trust 3

Aundrea Huddleston singled as she and Zakiyah Brooks doubled for SEI. McKenzie Jordan and Abigail Keller each singled twice and Ellie Brinkman, Gracyn Ledsinger, Keira Rogers, Summer Sesnan and Morgan Stearman once apiece.

Julia Boyd, Katrina Brown, Kennadi Martin, Kaylee Sellars and Sam Williams singled for Wilson Bank.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 15, Lebanon Monument 0

Savannah Kennedy doubled and Kailey Harvey singled as both homered for Jeff Gannon. Taylor Haymans struck out six of the 11 batters she faced in three innings.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 12, Milliken Roofing 5

Keeli Davis homered twice for Terry Horne while Caitlin Greer doubled and Addy Lindsey singled.

Bridgepoint 8, Action Nissan 5

Kaylee Harlin homered for Action Nissan.

Lester Digital 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 1

Alyssa Wood singled for Lester. Allie Adams struck out six batters and Olivia Lester two.

Alma Garcia and Cadence Logue singled for Dick’s.

6-UNDER

Adams Lawncare 4, Hawk Specialty 2

London Langford, Miley Norman, Lillie Plotts, Allie Pominville and Savannah Spencer each singled twice and Kinley Ash, Lillianna Hamilton and Stella Scott once apiece for Adams.

Kendra Pritchard singled twice and Paisleigh Guy, Jada James and Anna Kate Potter once each for hawk.