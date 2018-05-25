Thursday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Southeast Impressions 8, Wilson Bank 6

Ellie Brinkman tripled and singled for SEI while Zakiyah Brooks and Summer Sesnan each singled twice and Emma Hausler, Aundrea Huddleston, McKenzie Jordan, Keira Rogers and Morgan Stearman once apiece.

Kaylee Sellars tripled as she, Julia Boyd and Sam Williams singled for Wilson Bank.

Ligon & Bobo 7, Wilson Bank 6

Megan Burrow tripled as she and Makyla Crutchfield doubled and Amber Baugus singled for Ligon & Bobo.

Julia Boyd drove in five Wilson Bank runs on a double and single while Lexie Western doubled and Kaylee Sellars singled.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 8, Lebanon Monument 3

Ayla Ash, Kailey Harvey, Taylor Haymans, Lillie Huddleston, Jayda Judice, Gracie Kennedy and Madison Smith singled for State Farm.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 6, Action Nissan 4

Keeli Davis homered twice for Terry Horne while Addy Lindsey doubled and Caitlin Greer and Jordan Hawkins singled.

Bridgepoint 8, Lester Digital 6

Izabell Burnett and Teagan Fetcho each singled twice for Bridgepoint. Grayce Gravely drove in two runs as she, Reese Potter and Kaylee Solinger singled.

Allie Adams tripled and singled for Lester.